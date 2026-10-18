Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is set to convene a meeting on security and public order following new unrest in central Milan. As reported by RMF24, law enforcement officers checked documents and took 160 people to police stations, approximately 80% of whom were minors.

Clashes near Piazza del Duomo

The new incidents occurred less than a day after previous unrest in the city. According to the ANSA agency, young people arranged via social media to meet near Piazza del Duomo. Some of them, according to these reports, were dressed in black clothing and hooded sweatshirts.

Groups of participants in the unrest smashed the windows of commercial establishments and removed goods from shops and supermarkets. Police used tear gas and water cannons. Law enforcement officers also placed the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II under protection, while Milan Cathedral had been closed to tourists earlier.

According to ANSA, services had already previously identified some of the people taken in.

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Authorities’ and politicians’ reactions

Meloni is also set to convene the meeting because of previous incidents in other Italian cities, including Turin and Bologna. In Bologna, the Confcommercio organization estimated the damage from the unrest at more than €500,000.

Following the previous unrest across Italy, police identified and took 197 people to their units. Twenty-eight people were arrested, including 12 minors, and 43 people were charged.

Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala assessed that the number of forces available to the local police may have been insufficient. This sparked a heated dispute with Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, who rejected the accusations. Opposition representatives stressed the need to condemn violence while also drawing attention to the social causes of discontent.

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