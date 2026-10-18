EU condemns attacks on diplomats in the West Bank — Anadolu Agency

The European Union has condemned recent attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinians and European diplomats in the occupied West Bank. The EU called for full accountability and effective measures to prevent further violence.

Attack near Taybeh

The incident occurred near the town of Taybeh, east of Ramallah, where the delegation had arrived during the olive harvest season. It included the consuls of France and Belgium, a representative of Poland, and Catholic Church officials.

According to Anadolu Agency, masked individuals confronted members of the delegation and smashed the window of a Belgian consular vehicle. Israeli army radio reported that the military and police arrived at the scene three hours after receiving information about the delegation's location and a video of the incident sent a few minutes after it occurred.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

European Union demands

The European External Action Service stated that it expects full accountability and effective steps to prevent further acts of violence and violent persecution of Palestinians, particularly during the current olive harvest season, as well as against journalists. The EU also called on Israel to fully comply with international humanitarian law and human rights law and to stop the illegal expansion of settlements.

Separately, Avigdor Lieberman, leader of the opposition party Yisrael Beiteinu, accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the defense minister, and the national security minister of failing to curb settler attacks. According to him, such inaction weakens international support for Israel.

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