The Sudanese army said it repelled a ground attack by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and their ally, the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), in Blue Nile state in the southeast of the country. Meanwhile, military sources reported intercepting drones east of Khartoum, near the capital's international airport.

Fighting in Blue Nile state

As Anadolu Agency reports, the Sudanese army's 14th Infantry Division said it thwarted an attack by the RSF and SPLM-N on the Al-Baraka area in the southern sector of Blue Nile state.

According to the division, its units inflicted significant personnel and equipment losses on the attackers and prevented them from advancing toward army positions. The military also said several military vehicles were destroyed and the attacking forces retreated under fire. The RSF and SPLM-N had not commented on these claims at the time of publication.

Military tensions have intensified in Blue Nile state in recent weeks following attacks by the RSF and SPLM-N on several areas.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Drones near Khartoum airport

Separately, military sources told the agency that Sudanese air defenses intercepted an RSF drone attack east of Khartoum, near the international airport. According to them, all the drones were shot down, but their number was not specified.

Witnesses reported explosions in the sky over eastern Khartoum on the morning of October 19. Videos showing a drone over the Sudanese capital were also circulated on social media. Sudan's official authorities and the RSF did not separately comment on reports of the attack.

The war between the Sudanese army and the RSF has continued since April 2023. The conflict, which began over disagreements regarding the integration of the paramilitary group into the armed forces, has claimed tens of thousands of lives and forced about 13 million people to leave their homes.

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