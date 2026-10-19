Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said in Baabda, Lebanon, that Israel is not adhering to the framework agreement concluded in June through US mediation, while violations continue daily in the south of the country. He stressed that Lebanon continues to support a diplomatic settlement.

Statement by the Lebanese president

Aoun made the statement during a meeting with Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Fahmi at the presidential palace in Baabda, east of Beirut. According to Anadolu Agency, the Lebanese president said that continued Israeli violations would not help achieve their goals, but would only strengthen the Lebanese people's determination to defend their land and rights.

According to Aoun, these actions hinder the state from implementing its declared objectives. He called the diplomatic path less costly than a destructive war, the price of which, he said, the Lebanese are still paying, especially residents of the country's south. The president also welcomed possible efforts by the Arab League aimed at helping Lebanon overcome difficult circumstances.

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Arab League support

Nabil Fahmi confirmed the Arab League's support for the Lebanese state and its institutions and rejected any encroachments on Lebanon's sovereignty. He also declared readiness to engage with Arab and Western countries to mobilize aid for Lebanon and its population. According to him, Arab states' position on Lebanon remains unified, and the organization is working on practical measures and financial support.

On June 26, Lebanon and Israel signed a framework agreement through US mediation. It provided for the gradual withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanese territory, the deployment of the Lebanese army, and the disarmament of Hezbollah. Anadolu Agency reports that Israel continued attacks in southern Lebanon, while its forces also retain control of part of Lebanese territory.

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