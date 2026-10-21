In the United States, at a meeting of the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly in New York, India stated that human rights should not be used as an instrument of political pressure or selective treatment of states. This was reported by The Hindu.

India's position

The position was presented by Barha Tamrakar, Deputy Secretary at India's Ministry of External Affairs. She said that India objects to turning allegations and incomplete statistical data into a negative portrayal of the country, which the Indian side called the world's largest democracy.

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According to Tamrakar, India engages with international human rights protection mechanisms. Such engagement, in her view, should be based on dialogue, consultations and cooperation, while its principles should be non-selectivity and transparency.

Context of the statement

The statement was made during the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly's consideration of the issue concerning the Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances. It came amid concerns expressed by UN experts over youth protests in Delhi.

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