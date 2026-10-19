Video: After an incident with border guards on the Dniester River, a Ukrainian man sought asylum in Moldova

A Ukrainian citizen who was hospitalized in the Moldovan city of Soroca with a concussion after Ukrainian border guards attempted to detain him while he was illegally crossing the Dniester River has requested asylum in Moldova. The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported that the border guards involved in the incident have been removed from state border patrol duty.

Moldovan police reported that two Ukrainian border guards detained in Moldova were handed over to Ukrainian authorities in accordance with a bilateral agreement. They were transporting weapons, which were confiscated along with a boat following a criminal investigation launched by authorities in Chisinau.

State Border Guard Service spokesperson Andriy Demchenko told Suspilne that the internal investigation into the situation, conducted by the border guard detachment, is ongoing. The servicemen from the border patrol unit are currently not being deployed to guard the state border.

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On October 15, an incident occurred on the Ukrainian-Moldovan border involving two Ukrainian border guards who were pursuing a man attempting to illegally cross the state border via the Dniester River.

According to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS), a border patrol in the Vinnytsia region spotted a man moving toward the border who later attempted to swim across the river. He resisted arrest.

Due to the Dniester’s low water level and an engine malfunction, the boat carrying the Ukrainian border guards was washed ashore on the Moldovan side. There, a group of people, threatening the officers, pulled the boat ashore. Moldovan border guards subsequently arrived at the scene.

The Moldovan side detained the border violator. The Ukrainian State Border Guard Service announced the launch of an internal investigation, specifically regarding the actions of the border patrol. Representatives of the border services of both countries also held a meeting to clarify the circumstances of the incident.

Source: TVR MOLDOVA

Earlier, Moldova returned to Ukraine the detained border guards who had been pursuing the fugitive.

Two Ukrainian border guards were detained in Moldova after, according to Moldovan authorities, they crossed the state border in a motorboat. This occurred on October 15 near the village of Holoshnytsia, when the officers were attempting to detain a Ukrainian citizen. The local prosecutor’s office decided to open a criminal case regarding the possible illegal crossing of the border.

As a reminder, on October 16 in Moldova, a drone crashed and exploded in a field near the village of Novi Kodryany in the Dondusani District.

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