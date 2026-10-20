In Italy, damage caused by uninsured vehicles with Polish registration plates reached 40 million zlotys in the first nine months of 2026. RMF24 reports.

The number of insurance claims is rising

In southern Italy, particularly in Naples and the Campania region, many cars and motorcycles with Polish plates can be seen on the roads. According to the outlet, vehicles are registered in Poland because insurance costs less there. Some of these vehicles are driven without a valid compulsory third-party liability insurance policy, while the costs of compensating damage are borne by Poland’s motor insurance system.

The Polish Motor Insurers’ Bureau reported that 514 cases of damage caused by uninsured vehicles with Polish registration were recorded in 2024. The value of payments amounted to 6.9 million zlotys. In 2025, the number of such cases rose to approximately 1,300, while the amount of payments increased to 18.4 million zlotys.

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New rules for foreign vehicles

On October 13, Italy’s Council of Ministers approved a draft new road code intended to restrict the use of foreign registration plates to avoid the costs of operating a vehicle in the country. Under the draft, vehicles with foreign plates that use Italian roads for more than 30 days must be insured under Italian rules.

The draft also provides for stricter sanctions for driving without compulsory insurance, including a possible ban on further use of the vehicle. Owners of such vehicles are planned to be required to register them in the REVE system, a register of foreign vehicles. This is intended to facilitate vehicle identification and verification of insurance coverage.

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