A New Jersey court is set to consider a proposed amended complaint by workers at a HelloFresh meal-kit delivery service facility in Newark, United States, on October 23. According to The Guardian, in a class-action lawsuit they alleged physical and verbal abuse, discrimination and restricted access to restrooms.

The lawsuit against HelloFresh and staffing agencies was first filed in August 2024. The company denies all allegations and says its internal investigation found them to be unfounded.

Workers’ allegations

The plaintiffs claim that HelloFresh and staffing agency managers took away temporary workers’ access badges, which were needed to leave the facility, and repeatedly threatened to contact US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other immigration authorities.

The complaint also alleges discrimination against temporary staff, who were predominantly Latino workers, as well as sexual harassment of Latina workers. The plaintiffs say these workers were assigned the hardest jobs, subjected to racist and insulting remarks, and reprimanded for speaking Spanish. According to their account, the ban on using mobile phones was applied only to them.

Former temporary worker Luis Peñafiel, who worked at the distribution center from November 2021 to August 2023 and is a plaintiff in the case, said workers were afraid to complain because of possible punishment.

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Restricted restroom access

According to the complaint, Latino workers had to log their trips to the restroom, while supervisors monitored the duration of their absence. Peñafiel said he had to hold in his need to use the restroom for hours and later sought treatment from a urologist for incontinence problems and infections.

The plaintiffs also claim that one manager threatened workers with a baseball bat to limit their time in the restroom and force them back to the production line. The lawsuit describes alleged physical assaults, including beatings, neck squeezing and shouting into workers’ ears, as well as denial of medical care after workplace injuries.

Defendants’ position

A HelloFresh representative rejected all allegations, noting that they concern 2023 and earlier years. The company also disputed the plaintiffs’ claims in a motion to dismiss the case filed in April 2025.

Action Staffing, On Target Staffing and ProStaff Workforce Solutions did not respond to requests for comment but filed motions to dismiss the lawsuit. The court granted their requests to dismiss claims under New Jersey’s anti-human trafficking law, while allowing the plaintiffs to file an amended complaint individually identifying plaintiffs or defendants.

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