In Poland, radio station RMF FM has announced a morning interview with MEP Krzysztof Śmiszek, one of the main topics of which will be the escalating crisis surrounding the Constitutional Tribunal. As RMF24 reports, the dispute concerns the swearing-in of newly elected judges, the powers of President Karol Nawrocki, and the actions of Sejm Marshal Włodzimierz Czarzasty.

Dispute surrounding the tribunal

According to the outlet, the dispute is intensifying the conflict between the governing camp and the presidential palace. During the broadcast, participants plan to discuss the possibility of overcoming the deadlock and restoring the Constitutional Tribunal’s ability to operate effectively.

The participants in the interview are also expected to raise the question of who should determine the legality of the procedure and what the consequences of further confrontation around this institution could be.

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Other broadcast topics

Among the announced topics are legislative proposals on the partial decriminalization of providing assistance with abortion and restoring the possibility of terminating a pregnancy in cases of severe fetal defects. RMF24 notes that, after a break of more than two years, a parliamentary committee has returned to considering these provisions. The resumption of work on them is linked to an agreement between Sejm Marshal Włodzimierz Czarzasty and Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

The program also plans to discuss the EU’s EU KIDS Act project, which has prompted objections from part of the computer game creators’ community. A separate topic will be a discussion of the European Union’s possible transition from seven-year budget cycles to shorter ones, including four-year cycles.

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