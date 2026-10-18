Search Underway Near Lublin for Possible Crash Site of an Unknown Object

Polish military officials are determining whether the unidentified object crossed the country’s airspace last night. According to preliminary information, it may have crashed south of Lublin. Experts are currently searching for the possible crash site and trying to determine exactly what the Polish services detected.

A ground search-and-rescue team from the Territorial Defense Forces was dispatched to the area south of Lublin. The police and the Military Gendarmerie were also involved in the operation. “In connection with the suspicion that an unidentified object may have violated Polish airspace last night, measures have been taken to investigate the incident,” the command stated in a release.

Military personnel are reviewing radar data and information provided by local residents. This should help determine whether an unknown object was indeed present in Polish airspace and where it might have gone afterward. At the same time, Polish authorities do not rule out that the detected signal could have been related to natural phenomena or anomalies. Therefore, experts must determine not only the possible crash site but also the nature of the object.

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces continues to monitor the situation. Additional information will be released once the investigation is complete and the circumstances of the incident have been established. At this time, the Polish military has not confirmed that the unidentified object actually fell near Lublin. Similarly, it has not yet been determined what the object was or where it might have come from. This was reported by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces on the social media platform X.