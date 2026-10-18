In the United States, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), during a supervisory review of the nine largest banks, identified cases of political discrimination against customers at WePay Inc., a JPMorgan Chase subsidiary that has ceased operations. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post. The review is not a court ruling: it was conducted under U.S. President Donald Trump’s August 2025 executive order on fair access to banking services.

Cases involving WePay customers

The OCC analyzed nearly 100,000 complaints from 2020–2025 and more than 50,000 documents. According to the regulator’s findings, WePay closed accounts linked to the sale of goods supporting Trump, including MAGA caps, which the company classified as hateful and intolerant materials.

In September 2021, WePay closed a conservative customer’s account because of the goods they sold: a flag declaring Trump’s victory in the election and a T-shirt calling former President Joe Biden illegitimate. That same year, the company initially halted payment processing for an event because of the organizer’s social media posts about Biden and Anthony Fauci, but later reversed the decision. Also in 2021, WePay closed a nonprofit organization’s account after learning about its positions on LGBTQ+ issues.

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JPMorgan’s response and examples involving other banks

A JPMorgan spokesperson told CBS News that WePay has ceased operations. According to the spokesperson, the unit “did not meet our expectations,” and the bank identified and fixed the problem. The spokesperson also stressed that JPMorgan’s policy prohibits discrimination against customers based on political or religious beliefs.

The OCC also cited examples of possible political or religious bias at other banks. In particular, PNC Bank denied a media company a line of credit, partly because of differences between the views of bank employees and the conservative positions of the business owners. Capital One denied account openings to both Democratic organizations supporting abortion rights and a gun-rights advocacy group.

According to the preliminary conclusion of a mediator, Wells Fargo terminated payment services for a religious nonprofit organization even though it had not violated its agreement with the bank. OCC head Jonathan V. Gould said the regulator would consider changes to the supervisory and regulatory framework for the largest banks to reduce the likelihood of such practices being repeated.

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