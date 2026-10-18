Egypt’s parliament in the New Administrative Capital has begun an emergency session on possible measures to defend Saudi Arabia, including the potential deployment of Egyptian troops. The session was convened at the request of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi amid an intensification of attacks on the kingdom by Yemen’s Houthi group, Anadolu Agency reports.

President’s request

The session was chaired by parliament speaker Hisham Badawi. The day before, al-Sisi said Cairo was ready to take measures requested by Riyadh to protect Saudi Arabia’s security and sovereignty. The president also called on parliament to grant the relevant authorization should Egypt receive such a request.

Parliamentary approval required

Under Article 152 of Egypt’s Constitution, the president, as supreme commander-in-chief, cannot declare war or deploy troops on combat missions outside the country without consulting the National Defence Council and obtaining approval from two-thirds of parliament. Parliament’s internal rules provide for consideration of such authorization at an urgent closed session convened at the president’s request following consultations with the National Defence Council.

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Earlier on Sunday, the National Defence Council, chaired by al-Sisi, declared its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and decided to provide all necessary and possible forms of support to defend its security, stability, resources, territorial integrity and Islamic holy sites. The council also decided to intensify political and diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions and peacefully resolve regional crises.

The Houthi group has carried out missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia and threatened further strikes, including against oil facilities. The Saudi coalition, which supports Yemen’s internationally recognized government, has stepped up operations against the Houthis in recent days and carried out airstrikes on areas under their control, including the capital Sanaa.

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