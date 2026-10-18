Pope Leo XIV met with pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican after returning from the hospital. He thanked the faithful for their prayers and support, as well as the doctors and staff at the Agostino Gemelli Hospital, where he had been receiving treatment. The pontiff stated that he would gradually resume his duties.

On Sunday, October 18, Pope Leo XIV met with pilgrims after returning from the hospital. Believers gathered in St. Peter’s Square and the adjacent Piazza Pio XII to see the pontiff and hear his address.

During the meeting, the Pope thanked everyone who had prayed for him during his hospitalization. He addressed the pilgrims from a window of the Apostolic Palace. “I want to thank everyone who has prayed for me these past few days. I truly felt your support,” said Leo XIV.

After the “Angelus” prayer, the pontiff also expressed his gratitude to the medical staff and all the personnel at the Agostino Gemelli Hospital. That is where he had been staying before returning to the Vatican. The Pope noted that this experience helped him better understand people who are facing illness and undergoing treatment. “This experience has allowed me to feel a particularly deep closeness to those who are suffering from illness and infirmity,” he emphasized.

Leo XIV also announced that he would gradually resume his normal work schedule. According to him, at this stage he is counting on God’s help and the prayers of the faithful. “Having overcome this delicate phase, I will now gradually return to my duties, always with God’s help and your prayers,” the Pope said.

The meeting provided an opportunity for the pontiff to personally thank people for their support during his treatment and to reach out to those who are themselves experiencing health problems. This was reported by Vatican News.

Pope Leo XIV spoke with a Ukrainian woman before leaving the hospital for the Vatican. On Saturday, October 17, the pontiff left the Agostino Gemelli University Hospital in Rome after lunch and returned to the Vatican.

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