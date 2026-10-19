The Japanese government and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party are stepping up efforts to improve service conditions and social guarantees for Self-Defense Forces personnel amid a staffing shortage. The authorities plan to revise the pay system, expand support for military personnel after they leave service, and more clearly reflect the intention to improve conditions in three key national security and defense documents that are due to be updated at the end of the year.

As The Japan Times reports, Japanese officials and LDP representatives fear that a personnel shortage could complicate the strengthening of the country's defense capabilities. Recruiting new service members is becoming increasingly difficult amid a declining birth rate.

Unfilled positions

As of the end of March, Japan's Self-Defense Forces had 217,701 personnel, compared with an authorized strength of 247,154. Thus, 88.1% of the allocated positions were filled, according to Defense Ministry data. The ministry estimates that if the current trend continues, personnel numbers will decline to 180,000 in fiscal 2035 and to 130,000 in 2045.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

A senior Ground Self-Defense Force officer said that the personnel shortage increases the burden on each service member and could weaken the organization. Many military personnel leave service in their mid-50s, as relatively early retirement is provided for in order to maintain combat-ready forces.

Support after service

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said that the government must not only improve conditions for those currently serving, but also create an environment in which former military personnel and their families could be proud of their lives. Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi is promoting the establishment in fiscal 2027 of a new government body whose final name has not yet been determined. It is intended to assist former service members and their families, including with job searches.

A newly created LDP parliamentary group led by former Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera is also preparing proposals for the government. Among them is raising the retirement age. At the same time, the Defense Ministry believes that, in order to preserve defense capabilities, technologies, including unmanned aerial vehicles, need to be used more actively to reduce personnel requirements.

Read us on