Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he is not sure of winning the upcoming elections and is concerned about the possibility of losing. In an interview with Radio North, he stressed that his political force needs to secure victory, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Does not plan to leave politics

Netanyahu also commented on the possibility of not forming the next government. Asked whether he would leave politics in the event of an election defeat, the prime minister replied that he does not plan to end his political career.

The prime minister criticized political opponents Gadi Eisenkot, Naftali Bennett and Avigdor Lieberman. He claimed that a government led by them would depend on the support of Arab parties.

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Criticism of Eisenkot and Bar's lawsuit

Speaking about Eisenkot, Netanyahu said that he allegedly would not be able to form a government without Mansour Abbas and Ahmad Tibi in order to win 61 seats. The prime minister also claimed that Eisenkot would not take measures in connection with the threat of Iran acquiring nuclear weapons and has no influence in the United States.

During the interview, Netanyahu mentioned a defamation lawsuit filed against him by former Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar. The prime minister rejected Bar's claims, saying that he had handed nearly one thousand documents to the state comptroller, and accused the former security service chief of lying.

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