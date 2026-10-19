In South Korea, President Lee Jae-myung’s job approval rating rose to 37.3% after declining for two consecutive weeks. According to a Realmeter survey, the positive assessment of the head of state’s performance increased by 2.1 percentage points over the week, Korea Herald reports.

Assessments of the president’s performance

The survey was conducted among 2,520 adult respondents nationwide from Monday to Friday last week. The share of negative assessments of Lee Jae-myung’s performance fell by 1 percentage point, to 60.4%.

Realmeter linked the recovery in the rating to policies aimed at improving public welfare, particularly in housing and employment. The company also mentioned government measures against violent crime following a series of knife attacks in Incheon, west of Seoul. At the same time, a sharp stock market decline at the end of the week may have negatively affected the president’s rating, according to Realmeter.

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Party support

In a separate survey of 1,005 adults conducted on Thursday and Friday, support for the ruling Democratic Party rose by 0.7 percentage points, to 36.2%. The rating of the main opposition People Power Party fell by 0.4 percentage points, to 40.9%.

The margin of error for the presidential survey was 2 percentage points at a 95% confidence level, while for the parties it was 3.1 percentage points. Both surveys were commissioned by Asia Business Daily.

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