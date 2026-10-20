Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lawyers boycott courts — The Express Tribune

In Pakistan, lawyers in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa boycotted court hearings in protest against the imposition of governor's rule and a state of emergency. The action was announced by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council.

Court operations were disrupted

At the council's call, lawyers did not appear in courts in several districts of the province. This affected case hearings and the day-to-day functioning of the courts.

As The Express Tribune reports, the Bar Council described the imposition of governor's rule and a state of emergency as unconstitutional and illegal. It demanded that the federal government immediately revoke these measures and reconsider its decision.

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Challenge in the Peshawar High Court

The imposition of a state of emergency and governor's rule has also been challenged in the Peshawar High Court through several petitions. The petitioners question the constitutionality of these measures and request the annulment of the relevant government notifications and parliamentary resolutions.

The Bar Council stated that the dispute over the constitutional and legal status of the province should be resolved in accordance with the country's Constitution and laws.

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