In Poland, the Sejm rejected a motion of no confidence in Finance and Economy Minister Andrzej Domański submitted by the Law and Justice party. During the debate, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he would ask President Karol Nawrocki to appoint Domański deputy prime minister, RMF24 reports.

Tusk’s statement

The head of the Polish government linked PiS’s initiative to dismiss the minister to a positive assessment of his work. According to Tusk, PiS’s desire to remove someone from the government means that person is a very good minister. The prime minister also said that Poland’s success is “a bone in the throat” of the party’s politicians.

The position of the ruling Civic Coalition was presented by the head of its parliamentary club, Zbigniew Konwiński. He said that the no-confidence motion was submitted at a time when the Polish economy, in his assessment, is growing the fastest in the EU and corporate investment is increasing. Konwiński also called Domański the minister who brought Poland into the G20.

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PiS arguments and the Finance Ministry’s response

PiS representatives accused Domański of worsening public finances, significant budget deficits, and failing to meet planned budget revenues. At a meeting of the Sejm Finance Committee, MP Zbigniew Kuźmiuk claimed that the total deficits in four budgets, including the 2027 draft, would exceed 1 trillion zlotys, while the related public debt would amount to 1.4 trillion zlotys.

Deputy Finance Minister Hanna Majszczyk, responding to the opposition’s accusations, said that the situation had been affected by factors from previous years. She pointed to the redemption in 2024–2026 of nearly 80 billion zlotys in debt raised by the COVID-19 fund. According to her, the high level of inflation in previous years also led to the indexation of pensions and annuities, which became a permanent component of public spending.

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