In the United States, the Pentagon, together with US Central Command, is assessing American military facilities in the Middle East. The department is taking into account the costs of rebuilding them and possible changes to the global deployment of US forces, Breaking Defense reports.

A senior US Department of Defense official said that when making investment decisions, the Pentagon will determine where a military presence is needed most. According to him, the assessment is being conducted from the perspective of military infrastructure and the future force structure.

Damage to bases in the region

After US and Israeli strikes on Iran in February, Tehran and groups affiliated with it began attacking American bases in the region. These included Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, where the Combined Air Operations Center (COAC) stopped operating as a result of the strikes. The attacks also affected US facilities in Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

Acting US Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao said in an interview with The Epoch Times that there was significant destruction at the naval support base in Bahrain, where the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet had previously been located. Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Daryl Caudle separately said that the Navy would not use this base in the near future.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Cost and protection of bases

The Pentagon has already provided lawmakers with cost estimates for the war with Iran, but they did not include a full calculation of the costs of repairing bases in the region. Members of the US Senate Armed Services Committee this week called on the department to disclose the total cost of the war, including damage to military infrastructure.

The Pentagon official did not name a completed estimate for reconstruction but stressed the need to design and protect bases differently. The spread of drones and cruise missiles, he said, is forcing the United States to reconsider the protection not only of overseas facilities but also of military infrastructure within the country.

Defense priorities

The Pentagon is considering a combination of fortifying individual bases, new investments, and various defense systems. The department is also working with the Golden Dome project team to identify priority sites for protection and reduce risks.

Read us on