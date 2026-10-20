In Poland, a Ukrainian woman called the police on her partner after he cheated on her

A 23-year-old Ukrainian man who was wanted by authorities was detained in the Polish city of Konstantynów Łódzki.

The man will first serve 10 days in jail, after which he will be forcibly deported from Poland.

The incident occurred on the evening of October 14. His 34-year-old live-in partner caught him on a date with another woman and called the police. She knew that her partner was wanted by the authorities.

Law enforcement officials determined that the man had previously ignored an order to voluntarily return to Ukraine. As a result, after serving the court-imposed sentence, he will face forced deportation from the country.

Source: County Police Headquarters

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