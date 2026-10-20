Vance stated that Ukraine should not join NATO

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance stated that, in his opinion, Ukraine should not become a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. At the same time, he emphasized that Washington and Kyiv will continue to cooperate on specific issues.

During the interview, the host asked the U.S. vice president whether a partner country can be considered the same kind of ally as a state with which formal alliance relations exist, or whether this implies a less close form of cooperation.

In response, Vance noted that there is no formal alliance agreement between the U.S. and Ukraine, and that Ukraine is not a member of NATO. He also expressed his belief that Kyiv should not join the Alliance.

“As far as I know, we do not have a formal alliance agreement with Ukraine. Ukraine is not a member of NATO. I do not think it should join NATO. I believe it is a country worthy of great admiration, a wonderful country with many remarkable people. We will cooperate on some issues, but on other issues our positions also…,” Vance said.

During the same interview, the U.S. vice president also stated that Ukraine must stop attacking Russian energy facilities. This likely referred, in particular, to strikes on Russian oil refineries.

Thus, Vance articulated his position on two issues: the prospects for Ukraine’s accession to NATO and Ukrainian strikes on Russia’s energy infrastructure.

Ukraine views NATO membership as one of the ways to ensure the country’s long-term security. At the same time, statements by U.S. administration officials regarding Ukraine’s membership in the Alliance and the conditions for ending the war remain an important part of the discussions between Kyiv and Washington.

J.D. Vance’s statement indicates that he does not support Ukraine’s accession to NATO, but at the same time allows for further cooperation between the two countries in certain areas.

Vance made these remarks on the program 2WAY TONIGHT.

As a reminder, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels on a working visit, where he met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The parties coordinated steps to strengthen Ukraine’s security and expand defense supplies.

In the first half of October, at least eight merchant ships were attacked by drones off the coasts of Romania and Bulgaria—both of which are NATO members.

In Brussels this month, NATO allies are beginning negotiations on new requirements for the forces and weapons needed to defend against a possible attack by the Russian Federation—the aggressor state.

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