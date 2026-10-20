A new railway station will be built in Bradford, West Yorkshire, on the site of the current Bradford Interchange. It will become part of the Northern Powerhouse Rail project and is expected to enable through trains between Leeds and Manchester. Construction of the station is expected to be completed by the mid-2030s.

Part of Northern Powerhouse Rail

As The Guardian reports, the government described the new station as an important step towards improving rail connections in the north of the country. The Department for Transport said Northern Powerhouse Rail should provide passengers from Bradford with train services frequent enough that they would not need to check a timetable before travelling.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said the new station would be an important milestone for Bradford and would change the way people travel across the northern regions. Faster and more frequent services are expected to support the creation of new housing and jobs in the city.

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Connection with city regeneration

The new transport hub will be located next to the Southern Gateway area regeneration project. It is also planned to be connected to the proposed tram line to Leeds. Bradford Council estimates that the new station, together with the future West Yorkshire mass transit network, could generate more than £1 billion in economic benefits.

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin said that faster and more frequent trains to Leeds and Manchester, as well as the regeneration of the city centre, would help unlock Bradford's potential. Northern Powerhouse Partnership chief executive Henri Murison called the decision to build the station a long-term commitment to the city and the northern regions.

The Northern Powerhouse Rail project was first promised in 2014. In January, Keir Starmer's government said it would deliver the project in three stages, with a £45 billion funding cap that could be supplemented by local contributions. The plan also includes a new railway line between Liverpool and Manchester.

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