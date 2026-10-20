The cabinet of Pakistan’s Punjab province has approved key parameters of an industrial development and export support programme that provides for investments of Rs1.995 trillion and the creation of more than 162,000 jobs. The programme was presented at a meeting in Lahore chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif by Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, The Express Tribune reports.

Investment and industry

Under the plan, the provincial government is to invest Rs1.089 trillion, while another Rs906 billion is expected from the private sector. The programme covers the development of industrial infrastructure and manufacturing clusters, improving export competitiveness, transforming value chains, mechanising agriculture and livestock farming, as well as public-private partnerships.

The initiative provides support for existing enterprises, e-business and e-commerce, the garment industry and ready-made production sites. Testing and certification services for manufacturers of leather goods, footwear and sporting goods are also planned. Material testing laboratories are to be established for cutlery, hand tools, ceramics and fan manufacturing.

Agricultural projects and subsidies

Agricultural processing parks are planned to be established in the cities of Sargodha, Khanewal, Okara and Bhakkar. The programme also includes increasing the value added of wheat, developing meat and dairy production chains, staff training, processing citrus fruits, potatoes and mangoes, as well as tourism and aquaculture. The cabinet approved the establishment of horticulture development bodies in 20 districts.

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Separately, the government approved Rs9.5 billion in subsidies for 10,000 high-powered tractors under a new phase of the Punjab Green Tractor Programme. More than 250,000 applications were received for participation, and farmers have already been provided with about 25,000 tractors. The cabinet also approved subsidies for the fourth phase of the low-powered tractor programme and an agricultural transformation project in Thal.

Other cabinet decisions

The government will provide Rs7.6 billion for drip irrigation, solar energy, water storage and other needs across 10,000 acres in Mankera and Layyah. Another Rs60 billion was allocated for the Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar loan programme. Maryam Nawaz Sharif rejected a proposal to introduce a stamp duty for this programme.

The chief minister also ordered the immediate disbursement of funds needed to put medical equipment into operation in hospitals. The cabinet approved funding to settle important obligations of the specialised healthcare and medical education department, as well as the transfer of six mobile clinics to Gilgit-Baltistan and 15 to Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Other decisions include increasing fines for traffic violations on the Punjab Ring Road, changes to the air quality management project to provide electric trucks and anti-smog guns, and organisational measures to launch 1,500 electric buses at the tehsil level.

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