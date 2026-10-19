Two cases of Ebola virus disease, one of them fatal, have been confirmed in the North Ubangi province in the northwest of the Democratic Republic of Congo. The outbreak has thus spread to eight provinces in the country, Anadolu Agency reports, citing the DR Congo Ministry of Health.

New cases in North Ubangi

North Ubangi borders the Central African Republic. The new cases were recorded among men aged around 20 in the Wapinda health zone, which borders the Bas-Uele province.

Until last week, the outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain had been limited to seven provinces: Haut-Uele, Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu, Bas-Uele, Tshopo and South Ubangi.

More than 9,400 confirmed cases

According to the latest official data, the number of confirmed Ebola cases in DR Congo has exceeded 9,400 since the outbreak was declared in May. A total of 4,536 deaths have been recorded.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The World Health Organization notes that the intensity of virus transmission varies significantly across the affected regions. Ituri remains the main epicenter of the outbreak, while substantial transmission also continues in North Kivu and Haut-Uele.

One of the challenges for medical workers is resistance within communities. According to the WHO, approximately two-thirds of deaths occur at home. WHO Regional Director for Africa Mohamed Yacoub Janabi stressed the role of local leaders in building trust, engaging communities and taking joint action.

This outbreak has become the largest and deadliest ever recorded in DR Congo and the second largest globally after the 2014–2016 epidemic in West Africa. Kenya's Ministry of Health also reported one new Ebola case, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country this month to eight.

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