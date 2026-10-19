China ready to examine data on components for Houthis — Asharq Al-Awsat

China is ready to investigate information that the Yemeni government may provide regarding the alleged supply by Chinese companies of equipment and components related to the Houthis’ missile programs. Shao Zheng, chargé d’affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Yemen, dismissed such reports as unfounded.

In an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat, the diplomat said that Beijing strictly controls exports of dual-use goods and materials and complies with relevant UN Security Council resolutions, including Resolution 2216. According to him, the Chinese side has repeatedly informed Yemeni authorities of its readiness to examine evidence or reports on this matter and conduct a comprehensive review.

Beijing’s position on Yemen

Shao Zheng said that China is monitoring the military situation in Yemen and supports the country’s internationally recognized government, its sovereignty, territorial integrity and national unity. He called on the Houthis to abandon military action and return to peaceful dialogue.

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The diplomat also stated that China opposes attacks on vessels in the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Beijing supports freedom of navigation in these waters and emphasizes the need for the uninterrupted movement of international trade and supplies. According to Shao, approximately 10% of global trade passes through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, including shipments of gas, oil, fertilizers and grain.

Assistance and cooperation

The Chinese representative reported that earlier this year China signed a new agreement on development assistance to Yemen, providing for an additional grant of 50 million yuan. Beijing also announced zero tariffs on all Yemeni exports, including fish products.

Shao Zheng added that China and Yemen are marking the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year. According to him, around 6,500 Yemeni students are currently studying in China, and Beijing plans to provide additional scholarships.

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