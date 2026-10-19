80 killed in drone attack on bus stop in Sudan — RMF24

As a result of a drone attack on a bus stop in the settlement of Al-Dibab in the West Kordofan region in southern Sudan, 80 people were killed. Most of the victims were waiting for trucks to return home from the market, RMF24 reports, citing AFP.

Witnesses reported fatalities

The attack took place on Sunday evening. Witness Ahmed Abakar Wadi told AFP that he had buried 50 people, including his brother. He also reported that the bodies of another 47 victims of the attack had been taken to a neighboring settlement. According to him, 30 of them died from their injuries.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The war in Sudan has continued since 2023

The armed conflict in Sudan has continued since April 2023. It began due to a struggle for power between the army loyal to the government and rebels from the Rapid Support Forces, RSF.

According to the UN, the fighting has forced around 14 million people to leave their homes and caused one of the world's most severe humanitarian crises. The exact number of people killed in the conflict is unknown. Last year, the American newspaper The New York Times estimated the death toll at from several tens of thousands to more than 100,000 people.

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