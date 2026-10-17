India and Czechia to expand defence industry cooperation — The Hindu

India and Czechia have agreed to expand cooperation in the defence industry, including through joint ventures and the India-Czech Joint Defence Committee. This was discussed during talks between Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Czech First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Karel Havlíček in New Delhi on October 13, The Hindu reports.

Joint ventures

According to India’s Ministry of Defence, the sides reviewed the full range of bilateral cooperation in the defence industry. They positively assessed their current interaction and the establishment of several joint ventures.

India and Czechia also agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation to support India’s Make in India initiative and the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat policy of Indian self-reliance. The Joint Defence Committee is to remain the main platform for developing the partnership and identifying new areas of industrial cooperation.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Security and economic contacts

During the meeting, the sides discussed peace and security issues and recognized the need for enhanced cooperation to maintain regional stability. Singh and Havlíček also emphasized the historical and cultural ties between the countries, as well as mutual trust and respect.

Karel Havlíček is in India on a four-day visit. He is scheduled to meet representatives of ministries, trade associations and businesses, as well as visit industrial enterprises in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Read us on