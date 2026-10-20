Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it intercepted and destroyed a US MQ-9 drone over the Strait of Hormuz. According to Anadolu Agency, the Iranian side claims that the drone was shot down early Tuesday morning while flying over the strategic waterway.

Statement by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

As the semi-official Iranian Fars news agency reported, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps described the aircraft as the 54th US MQ-9 drone that, it claims, was destroyed by Iranian forces.

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Situation in the Strait of Hormuz

Anadolu Agency writes that the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28, while Tehran responded with missile and drone strikes in the region and effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz. Washington later imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports. In June, the United States and Iran signed a memorandum on freedom of navigation in the strait, but its implementation was halted due to disagreements over security on this waterway.

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