Israeli police discovered a cache of weapons, explosive devices and drugs in an open area near the village of Rama in Galilee. According to the Jerusalem Post, law enforcement suspects that the site was used by members of the Abu Latif criminal organization.

Weapons, explosives and drugs

During the operation, officers seized 12 firearms, including eight long guns — M16 rifles, Kalashnikov assault rifles and a shotgun — as well as four pistols of various types. Police also found dozens of magazines, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and weapon parts.

Among the seized items were explosive blocks, a standard-issue Israel Defense Forces explosive device and dozens of remote detonation systems. Law enforcement officers also found more than three kilograms of a substance suspected to be cocaine. Its value is estimated at millions of shekels.

Tactical vests with ceramic armor plates and a vehicle with forged license plates were found at the site.

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Searches after receiving intelligence

The raid was carried out after intelligence was received identifying the location as a cache that police suspect was used by members of the group. Dozens of officers from the Northern District Police Central Unit, Border Police personnel and the National Guard took part in the search, which lasted several hours in difficult terrain.

All seized items were transferred to police forensic and bomb disposal laboratories for examinations and evidence collection. Investigators expect the tests to help identify those involved in concealing the weapons, explosives and drugs. At the time of the report, no arrests in the case had been announced.

Law enforcement links the Abu Latif organization to investigations into violence, extortion, the collection of “protection” money, and attempts to establish control over infrastructure projects and public tenders. In April 2025, an indictment was filed against the organization’s leader, Latif Abu Latif, and 11 other defendants in a case concerning the acquisition of tenders through extortion.

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