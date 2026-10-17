Thailand’s Ministry of Industry is promoting the creation of specialized industrial zones for recycling solar panels and electric vehicle batteries. The initiative is intended to help the country cope with growing volumes of such waste and strengthen control over the disposal of hazardous industrial materials, Bangkok Post reports.

Solar energy waste

Industry Minister Varawut Silpa-archa said that solar panels installed about ten years ago could begin turning into significant volumes of waste within the next one or two years. According to him, the average service life of such panels is about 15 years.

The ministry proposes concentrating recycling enterprises and hazardous waste disposal facilities in controlled zones. They are to be equipped with centralized wastewater treatment systems and round-the-clock monitoring.

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Harsher penalties for illegal dumping

The ministry also identifies electric vehicle batteries reaching the end of their service life as a separate problem. Some used batteries can be reused in energy storage systems, but damaged or degraded batteries must be properly disposed of due to their possible content of hazardous substances.

Thai authorities are also reviewing the Factory Act and other regulations governing industrial waste in order to increase penalties for illegal dumping. As the minister noted, current laws, some of which are 40–50 years old, provide for fines of no more than 200,000 baht, potentially making illegal disposal cheaper than proper waste management.

The ministry is cooperating with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the Department of Special Investigation, and the Customs Department. Possible measures include fines of up to tens of millions of baht, tracking offenders’ financial transactions, and confiscating their assets.

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