The UK’s public inquiry into the Covid-19 pandemic found that government miscalculations contributed to the rapid spread of coronavirus among residents and staff of care homes. Inquiry chair Heather Hallett described it as a significant oversight that authorities did not recommend isolating patients discharged from hospitals to such facilities, The Guardian reports.

Patients discharged without testing

In March and April 2020, around 25,000 patients were discharged from hospitals in England to care homes to free up beds for the National Health Service. Mandatory testing was introduced on 15 April 2020. The High Court later ruled the policy unlawful.

Former health secretary Matt Hancock accepted responsibility in his testimony for the government’s decision to discharge patients to facilities without testing. He called it the least bad decision in a difficult situation. Hallett acknowledged the need to free up hospital beds but criticised the lack of guidance on isolating discharged people.

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Consequences for residents and staff

More than 43,000 people died from Covid-19 in UK care homes between March 2020 and July 2022. Hallett said the adult social care sector had effectively been pushed into the background, while efforts to protect the healthcare system had sometimes come at the expense of care users and providers.

The report also notes an insufficient supply of personal protective equipment for workers. According to the evidence cited, staff used waterproof ponchos, painters’ coveralls, gloves from home improvement stores, and improvised protective items made from fabric, rubbish bags and bed linen.

Hallett said visiting restrictions caused residents significant emotional harm, leading to isolation and feelings of abandonment. The report contains eight recommendations, including on planning for future pandemics, financial support for workers to self-isolate, visiting rules and enhanced oversight of facilities during quarantine restrictions.

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