In Italy, the Interior Ministry is identifying truck drivers who have been blocking roads in many areas of the country’s south over the past week. This was stated by Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso during a question session in the lower house of parliament, ANSA English reports.

Protests over fuel prices

According to the minister, carriers are protesting against a sharp rise in fuel prices. He said the blockades are complicating the delivery of goods to supermarkets and the supply of raw materials to businesses.

Urso said that the Interior Ministry is identifying protest participants, including in order to unblock the roads.

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Possible criminal consequences

The minister stressed that obstructing the movement of trucks, even if passenger cars are allowed to pass, still constitutes a road blockade. According to him, this has criminal consequences and may include imprisonment.

Urso also noted that transport associations themselves are appealing to the authorities and the Interior Ministry with requests to remove the road blockades.

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