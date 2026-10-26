In Sweden, Centre Party leader Elisabeth Thand Ringqvist has ended her attempt to form a centrist coalition and returned the exploratory mandate to parliamentary speaker Andreas Norlén. The Local Sweden reports.

Coalition search ends

Thand Ringqvist said at a press conference that there is a majority in parliament for centrist policies, but no majority for a centrist government. She reported on completing the task assigned to her by the parliamentary speaker last week.

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Positions of the Liberals and Christian Democrats

Over the course of the week, the Centre Party leader held meetings with the leaders of parties represented in parliament. She sought a possibility for a coalition in which the Christian Democrats, Liberals, Greens and Centre Party would support Social Democratic leader Magdalena Andersson as prime minister.

At the same time, Liberal leader Simona Mohamsson and Christian Democrat leader Ebba Busch did not change their positions: their candidate for prime minister remains Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson. The parliamentary speaker will determine the next steps in the government formation process.

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