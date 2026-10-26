In Nicosia, former leader of Cyprus’s Democratic Rally (DISY) party Averof Neophytou officially submitted his candidacy on Monday to be nominated as the party’s presidential candidate. His supporters gathered outside DISY headquarters, Cyprus Mail reports.

Address to party members

Neophytou said he was submitting his candidacy with a sense of responsibility and excitement, placing his political future in the hands of thousands of party members. He called the internal vote an important event for democracy and DISY, stressing that thousands of party members would choose a presidential candidate for the first time.

During his speech, the politician addressed young people, acknowledging their difficulties due to the cost of rent, electricity and the overall rising cost of living. He also mentioned the party’s long-standing older supporters, who, he said, are finding it increasingly difficult to live on a small pension.

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Small and medium-sized businesses

Neophytou also addressed representatives of small and medium-sized businesses. He called such enterprises the foundation of the Cypriot economy and said they face bureaucratic obstacles despite supporting the state through their activities.

Upon arriving at the party office, Neophytou greeted supporters and took photographs with them. Young participants in the gathering chanted a slogan in support of DISY.

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