The Polish Armed Forces have received a new shipment of South Korean missiles for the Homar-K multiple launch rocket systems. The delivery included CTM-290 ballistic missiles capable of striking targets at ranges of up to 290 km.

Poland also received CGR-080 rockets with a range of up to 80 km. The Homar-K systems are mounted on Polish Jelcz eight-wheeled chassis. A single launcher can carry up to 12 rocket projectiles or two ballistic missiles.

In 2024, Poland signed a contract with the South Korean company Hanwha Aerospace to purchase 72 Homar-K launchers and thousands of missiles. The deal is valued at approximately $1.6 billion.

The first rockets manufactured directly in Poland are scheduled to roll off the assembly line in 2028.

Source: Polish Armaments Agency

On September 16, it was reported that Poland is preparing a new military aid package for Ukraine, which may include several PAC-3 anti-ballistic interceptor missiles for the U.S. Patriot air defense systems.

Poland had previously transferred five Patriot missiles to Ukraine, which sparked a major scandal among the right-wing opposition.

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