Pope Leo XIV spoke with a Ukrainian woman before returning to the Vatican

Pope Leo XIV spoke with a Ukrainian woman before leaving the hospital for the Vatican. On Saturday, October 17, the pontiff left the Agostino Gemelli University Hospital in Rome after lunch and returned to the Vatican.

Before returning to the Vatican, Leo XIV thanked the staff and received bouquets of flowers and various gifts on the tenth floor of the hospital, where his room was located.

Just before getting into the car, he paused for a few minutes near a Ukrainian girl named Varvara, whom he had met on December 31 of last year in St. Peter’s Square.

At that time, she was preparing for surgery, and the Pope hugged her and offered words of encouragement.

Today, October 17, Varvara has recovered and traveled from Turin to thank the Pope and wish him a speedy recovery.

Tomorrow, Sunday, October 18, Pope Leo XIV will lead the “Angelus” prayer from the Apostolic Palace.

This was reported by Vatican News.

Earlier, the Pope spoke by phone with Putin and called for a ceasefire in Oleshky.

Prior to that, a representative of the Pope visited Ukrainian prisoners of war in Russia.

Pope Leo XIV stated that the parties to the negotiations on ending the war must be prepared to compromise on certain positions in order to achieve peace. He made these remarks on September 28 during a speech to European leaders in Metz, France.

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