In Krakow, Poland, the city’s newly elected mayor, Łukasz Gibała, will take the oath of office on October 20 during a ceremonial session of the city council. The ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the meeting hall of the city hall on All Saints’ Square, RMF24 reports.

Ceremony at City Hall

According to city authorities, during the ceremony Gibała will receive from the chair of the city electoral commission a document confirming his election as mayor. He will then take the oath required of the city’s leader, pledging fidelity to the law, work for the good of the community, and the well-being of residents.

The symbols of authority — a chain and the key to the city gates — will be handed over to the new mayor by Stanisław Kracik, who is temporarily serving as Krakow’s head. The city will broadcast the ceremony on YouTube.

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Second-Round Results

Łukasz Gibała was elected after Krakow residents recalled the previous mayor, Aleksander Miszalski, a representative of the Civic Coalition, in a local referendum in May. For Gibała, this was his fourth attempt to win the office of city mayor.

In the second round of elections on October 11, 62.12% of voters — more than 162,000 people — voted for Gibała. His opponent, Senator Monika Piontkowska, who was supported by the Civic Coalition and the Polish People’s Party, received 37.88% of the vote, or more than 98,000 votes. Turnout in the second round was 44.27%.

Gibała is a city council member, founder of the Krakow for Residents association, an entrepreneur, and a former research fellow at the Faculty of Philosophy of Jagiellonian University. He previously served as a lawmaker from Civic Platform and Palikot’s Movement.

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