In Peshawar, a police bomb disposal unit neutralized an 11-kilogram bomb found in the densely populated Yakatut area. This was reported by Dawn, citing city police.

The device was found in an abandoned house

Bomb disposal experts were called after a report of an explosive device in the Yakatut area. According to police, a team led by SP City Shahid Adnan and Yakatut police station chief Riaz Afridi was involved in the operation.

Law enforcement officers defused the bomb, which had been made using a pressure cooker. It was discovered in an abandoned house in the Hafizabad area when the building was opened for construction work.

Police said an Afghan family had rented the house five to six months earlier. A letter was sent to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Counter Terrorism Department to register a case.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed praised the actions of the police officers and bomb disposal experts. According to him, they foiled a terrorist plan in a densely populated area and saved dozens of lives.

Attack on a police post

Separately, police reported that a police officer was killed in a shootout on Thursday night in the Hassan Khel area, about 50 kilometers south of Peshawar. According to law enforcement officers, the attackers targeted a police post in Spina Mela.

Police said they returned fire and forced the attackers to retreat. There were also reports of possible injuries to several attackers, but these were being verified. A search operation continued in the area.

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