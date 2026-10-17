In Bangkok, Thailand, floods have prompted criticism of the opposition People’s Party over what residents and political observers consider the insufficient visibility of its MPs in affected communities. The party said its representatives are combining parliamentary work with coordinating aid and delivering essential supplies.

As reported by the Bangkok Post, on September 29, opposition chief whip Parit Wacharasindhu said the party’s MPs would continue fulfilling their parliamentary duties while dividing into teams to coordinate support and deliver humanitarian supplies to affected communities.

Voters’ expectations

The People’s Party won all 33 parliamentary constituencies in Bangkok in the February 8 general election. According to the publication, this creates particularly strong expectations for its MPs to be present in their districts.

The article notes that parliamentarians’ work includes passing laws, overseeing government activity, raising voters’ problems through parliamentary mechanisms, and taking part in debates and committees. An opposition MP can also demand information from ministers, identify shortcomings in the government’s response, seek emergency measures, and insist on long-term changes in flood prevention.

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At the same time, for residents of flooded areas, a politician’s accessibility and visible involvement in assistance may be no less important than parliamentary work. The publication points out that people whose homes are surrounded by water are unlikely to regard a parliamentary question as equivalent to a politician arriving with drinking water, food, or a boat.

Assistance and political competition

The contrast with the actions of other political forces is already noticeable. The coalition Pheu Thai Party reported visits by its teams to flood-affected communities in the Don Mueang district and the distribution of essential supplies. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul also publicly took part in relief efforts, including distributing aid in Bangkok. The ruling Bhumjaithai Party opened a mobile kitchen for those affected.

Floods have affected hundreds of thousands of households across the country and in Bangkok have led to evacuations, transport disruptions, business losses, and extensive damage. The government approved billions of baht for emergency assistance. For the People’s Party, the publication notes, the key question remains whether it can combine its emphasis on institutional politics with the direct expectations of voters who elected its MPs.

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