Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar stated that he sees no obstacles to the transit of Ukrainian grain through his country. This was his response to a request made earlier by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“Zelenskyy asked Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, and all neighboring countries to allow the transit (of grain crops—ed.) as they did three or four years ago, at the start of the war. During our personal meeting, he (Zelenskyy—ed.) said that it would be a great help to them if they could transport corn to Western Europe in sealed trains. I replied that as long as the cargo is only transiting through the country, there will be no obstacles,” Magyar said in an interview with RTL.

In late August, the European Commission projected that this year’s corn harvest in the European Union—a crop that typically ranks second in production volume among grains—would total 50.1 million metric tons.

This is the lowest figure in nearly two decades, about one-fifth less than the average over the past three years.

Farmers in France and Hungary were hit particularly hard, as record-breaking heat and drought destroyed their corn crops.

Source: Reuters

Prior to this, Zelenskyy was invited to Budapest for talks with Magyar.

The day before, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels on a working visit, where he met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The parties coordinated steps to strengthen Ukraine’s security and expand defense supplies.

European Union leaders plan to ask Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to tone down his public criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump.

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