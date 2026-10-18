More than 1,800 people were detained in France during and after protests accompanied by clashes, arson and the looting of shops. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez reported this on October 18, The Hindu reports.

Clashes in several cities

The unrest occurred in Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Bordeaux and other cities amid mass demonstrations against high inflation. According to the publication, rising prices are partly linked to the war between the United States and Iran.

The mass protests were preceded by four weeks of student demonstrations over unsatisfactory learning conditions in French lycées. Some of these protests were also accompanied by violence.

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Damage and casualties

According to Nuñez, several thousand people, whom he described as representatives of the far left, were involved in clashes with police, arson or damage to several public buildings, as well as large-scale looting of shops on October 17. The minister said that property damage was significant, including for several hundred shop owners.

Nuñez also reported that around 500 police officers, firefighters and medics were injured as a result of the protests. He noted that this figure may change. Investigations are ongoing to identify those involved in the offenses.

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