In Japan, the approval rating for the government of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has fallen to 49.1%, the lowest figure since she took office in October last year. The results of a survey conducted on October 17–18 were released by Kyodo, The Japan Times reports.

Minister’s resignation

According to Kyodo, Takaichi’s response to the resignation of Agriculture Minister Kazuo Yana may have affected the decline in support for the government. He left office on Wednesday after facing criticism over remarks about cutting road infrastructure funding for municipalities that had not supported him.

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Respondents’ assessment

According to the survey, 57.7% of respondents believe that the prime minister’s decision to replace Yana was made too late. Another 81.5% of those surveyed said that his resignation was natural.

Takaichi appointed Yana as minister during a cabinet reshuffle last month. After reports emerged about his statements on road funding, she publicly rebuked the minister over them in parliament.

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