In the Tatra Mountains, a tourist paid an astronomical amount for hard-boiled eggs

In the mountain lodges of the Tatra Mountains (the highest Polish and Slovak part of the Carpathians), prices often surprise vacationers, but this time, social media was abuzz over the cost of a common addition to a breakfast dish.

A man named Waldek posted a photo of a receipt online, where one item turned out to be significantly more expensive than one might expect.

Having visited the Tatras many times, the traveler considered himself an experienced connoisseur of local conditions and was certain that the mountains could no longer surprise him. However, in his own words, this time he had to admit: “To err is human.”

The receipt shared by the tourist is dated October 2. The total amount was 124 zlotys (about 1,426 UAH). The bill included two breakfast sets at 32 zlotys each (~368 UAH), two cups of tea with lemon at 12 zlotys each (~138 UAH), two servings of bread at 2 zlotys each (~23 UAH), and four hard-boiled eggs.

It was this last item that caused quite a stir. Each egg cost 8 zlotys (~92 UAH). Thus, the four eggs totaled 32 zlotys (nearly 370 UAH)—exactly the same amount as a full breakfast.

At the same time, Waldek emphasizes that he doesn’t view this bill as just another “horror receipt”—as photos of staggering prices are usually dubbed in Poland. The traveler recalled how he’d already been told: “If you don’t have money, stay home—don’t go to the mountains.” So he sees this story more as a funny anecdote that clearly illustrates how much a plain old chicken egg can cost at a high-altitude mountain lodge.

Source: Onet.

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