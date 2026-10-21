In France, military personnel will be deployed alongside police to maintain public order during protests planned for Saturday. Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said the deployment of forces would be large-scale following riots and looting that swept Paris, Marseille, Lyon and other cities on October 17.

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said the military would operate alongside police. The government also promised to review its response tactics after criticism over insufficient protection of city centres during the unrest, Cyprus Mail reports.

Authorities acknowledged mistakes

Lecornu acknowledged shortcomings in the state’s response to last weekend’s events. According to him, there were intelligence failures, the police deployment was too static, and planned leave for law enforcement officers was not cancelled. Nuñez apologised for the mistakes made and said he accepted part of the responsibility.

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Relative calm in the country came after local curfews were imposed in areas where unrest occurred. Some restrictions concerned children and teenagers under the age of 18; according to police, they were extended until Tuesday night.

Investigation and new demonstrations

Parliament is establishing a commission to determine the causes of the unrest. Authorities have also assigned 200 investigators to identify those involved in street violence. On Tuesday, police detained a man suspected of setting fire to the historic town hall in Limoges. According to officials, he was on a list of people monitored by security services and belonged to an ultra-left group.

France’s main student union, UNEF, called for new protests on Saturday, saying it intended to continue putting pressure on Emmanuel Macron’s government over the condition and insufficient funding of the education system. Separately, groups calling themselves “yellow vests” called for protest action over rising fuel prices.

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