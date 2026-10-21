In the Polish city of Gliwice, local authorities have signed a contract for the construction of the final section of the city’s southern bypass. The 1.7-km stretch will connect Rybnik and Bojkowska streets. The work will be carried out by a consortium of Colas Polska and Mostostal Zabrze GPBP SA, RMF24 reports.

Timeline and cost of the work

The project is worth about 30 million zlotys. The contractor has been given 26 months from the date the contract was signed to complete the work. Given this schedule, the entire southern bypass of Gliwice is expected to be completed in 2028.

The new section will have one lane in each direction. It will complete the route from the Gliwice-Sośnica interchange to Rybnik Street and is intended to allow drivers to bypass the city centre.

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Additional infrastructure

The project includes more than just the construction of the roadway. The section will be equipped with a pedestrian and cycling route, bus bays, lighting and a rainwater drainage system. Near Rybnik Street, the intersection is planned to be widened and traffic lights installed.

New access roads to the Gliwice airfield area and a waste management company are also planned. Gliwice Mayor Katarzyna Kuczyńska-Budka said the new connection is expected to make travel between districts, commuting to work and leaving the city easier. According to her, it is also expected to relieve smaller streets that currently carry part of the transit traffic.

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