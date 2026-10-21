In the United Kingdom, Defence Minister Wes Streeting has postponed the publication of a plan to involve more young people in work in the defence industry. The Guardian reports. The proposals were due to be announced on Thursday, but according to the publication, some industry trade unions criticised them shortly before publication.

Trade union position

Trade unions representing defence sector workers said that the government had not involved their members in preparing the plan and had downplayed the role of unions in creating jobs. According to The Guardian, union leaders called the document weak and said that it does not take into account their role in supporting British manufacturing and creating opportunities for young people, including apprentices.

Sources at the UK Ministry of Defence confirmed the postponement of the publication but downplayed the role of trade unions in the decision. The ministry said that some issues still require further work and that a comprehensive plan will be published when it is ready. A ministry spokesperson also stressed cooperation with trade unions and the intention to create thousands of well-paid jobs in the defence sector with union representation.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Planned targets

Streeting had previously promised that the plan would open up thousands of opportunities for young people, including increasing the number of people supported through apprenticeship training programmes in the defence sector to at least 14,000 a year by 2035. Last month, defence contractors pledged to create 40,000 annual opportunities for apprenticeships, work experience and youth employment.

On Thursday, Streeting is also due to visit Telford, where he plans to officially present a new major weapons manufacturing facility operated by the German defence company Rheinmetall. The postponement of the plan could jeopardise a planned series of government announcements on tackling the youth employment crisis in business services, construction, technology and defence.

Read us on