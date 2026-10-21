16-year-old suspected of preparing murder detained in Warsaw — RMF24

In Warsaw, Poland, police detained a 16-year-old resident of the Wola district suspected of preparing to murder many people. Officers found a ready arsenal at his home. According to RMF24, law enforcement received information that the teenager may have been preparing for such a crime. After receiving this information, police established the boy's address, detained him and searched his home.

What law enforcement found during the search

During the search of the minor's residence, law enforcement found a machete, knives, brass knuckles, telescopic batons, objects resembling firearms, pepper spray and a bulletproof vest. The entire arsenal found was seized.

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Further decision in the minor's case

The teenager is suspected of preparing for murder. He will remain in an educational center for the next three months. A family court will now decide his further fate in this case. The RMF24 report was published on October 21 at 07:00.

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