Sweden will allocate an additional 60 million Swedish kronor, or approximately 5.4 million euros, to the Ukraine Transport Support Fund. The funds will be used to restore infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks, as well as to purchase necessary machinery and equipment.

Details

According to the Ukrainian ministry, Sweden will contribute 5.4 million euros to the UTSF. These funds will strengthen Ukraine’s capacity to restore transportation infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and will help prepare and implement priority infrastructure projects.

With Sweden’s new contribution, the total amount of announced funding for the UTSF stands at approximately 10 million euros.

It is noted that these funds will make it possible to test the Fund’s operational mechanisms and begin implementing the first projects.

This was reported by Ukraine’s Ministry of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transport.

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