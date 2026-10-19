The German defense conglomerate Rheinmetall has acquired a shipyard in Romania

On Monday, the German defense conglomerate Rheinmetall announced the acquisition of a Romanian shipyard in Mangalia. The company concluded the deal jointly with the Swiss shipping corporation MSC following an auction.

According to Rheinmetall, the deal is valued at approximately 138 million euros. The transaction is expected to be finalized within a few weeks.

Rheinmetall and MSC plan to transform the Black Sea shipyard, located near Constanța, into a dual-purpose facility for the construction of civilian and military vessels for both domestic and international markets.

Rheinmetall reports that its Naval Systems division will use this facility to build four vessels commissioned by the Romanian government, including two 96-meter offshore patrol boats and two 43-meter diving support vessels.

The company also intends to modernize the shipyard’s infrastructure and expand its production capacity.

“In doing so, Rheinmetall is creating a scalable foundation for future projects in Southeast Europe and strengthening its position in a strategically important market,” the company emphasized.

This was reported by DW.

Rheinmetall launched a satellite into orbit to detect airborne threats.

Earlier, the German defense conglomerate Rheinmetall unveiled the new-generation GMF 140 frigate, designed for the navies of NATO countries and their allies. The ship, which is 140 meters long and has a displacement of over 6,000 metric tons, is equipped with modern air defense, missile defense, and anti-submarine warfare systems, as well as the capability to launch 64 missiles from vertical launch systems.

Rheinmetall has successfully tested the launch of FV-014 loitering munitions from a container-based launcher mounted on a moving truck. The company has already released a video of the tests.

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