In Italy, investigative journalist Sigfrido Ranucci has agreed to take up the post of deputy director of RaiNews after state broadcaster Rai removed him from leading the investigative journalism program Report. This was reported by ANSA English.

New position at RaiNews

RaiNews runs the 24-hour Rai News 24 television news channel and the Rainews.it website. The position at RaiNews was one of three offered to Ranucci after his removal from Report. The other options were a job in the TG3 news service and a post as a foreign correspondent in Cairo.

Ranucci challenged Rai's decision to remove him from the Report program in court. The Rome labor court recently rejected his request to suspend the decision while the case is considered on its merits.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Explosion and disciplinary measure

According to ANSA, Rai removed Ranucci from leading Report because of his ties to businessman Walter Lavitola. Lavitola admitted to organizing an explosion near the journalist's home last year, which destroyed two vehicles belonging to the Ranucci family.

Lavitola said the aim was to strengthen police protection for the journalist. Rome prosecutors believe that the explosion may have been intended to boost Ranucci's popularity ahead of a possible entry into politics, from which Lavitola hoped to benefit.

The journalist is also challenging a 10-day suspension imposed on him this month for an alleged violation of Rai rules. The grounds for the disciplinary measure included sending work emails to Lavitola and derogatory remarks about two journalists who were initially chosen to replace Ranucci on Report.

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